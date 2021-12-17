Kate Beckinsale's jaw-dropping Christmas tree has a sweet nod to her daughter Lily The actress has gone all out!

Kate Beckinsale has been getting into the festive spirit in recent days, showing off her fabulous decorations including her tree and the Christmas gifts for her pet cat.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the 48-year-old actress - who has returned to her native London for the Christmas holidays - shared a fun video showing her tree which has a special tribute to her daughter, Lily.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale shows off extravagant Christmas tree

The frosted fir tree was decorated with glittery white and silver baubles, tinsel and toppers – as well as hundreds of fairy lights. She also added some sentimental baubles, including one with the shape of the letter, L.

"Super super fab tree, why the L?" asked one fan, to which Kate replied: "(Lily).'"

The mother-daughter have a brilliant relationship, but were forced to be apart for two years during the COVID-19 pandemic. They were fortunately reunited over the summer. Kate shares Lily with her ex-boyfriend, Michael Sheen, and the former couple remain great friends.

Meanwhile, other baubles included a Freddie Mercury ornament, crystals, red sparkly stilettos, fairies and one of Big Ben. She aptly had the song Fairytale of New York by the Pogues playing in the background. Her cat was even dressed in festive attire.

Kate with her daughter in 2013

"Came out so pretty [Christmas tree emoji] #fairytaleofnewyork," she simply remarked. Other fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Quality Awesomeness of a Tree." Another said: "Wow! Super Impressive."

Kate is back in the UK spending time with her mom Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby. The star was the only child born to Judy and Porridge actor Richard Beckinsale, who sadly passed away in 1979 aged just 31 after suffering a heart attack.

