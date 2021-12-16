Kate Beckinsale sparks major reaction with very unusual mini skirt The 48-year-old is back in London

Kate Beckinsale is feeling festive! The 48-year-old actress has returned to her native London for the Christmas holidays - and shared a fun video as she prepared for the celebrations.

The short clip shows Kate climbing a stepladder as she helps to decorate a beautiful white and silver Christmas tree. Beside her is a stack of boxes, on top of which sits her cat, wearing a festive red party hat.

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale sparks major reaction with her very unusual mini skirt

Kate is dressed all in black, including chunky boots, tights and a matching top. But it’s the star’s mini skirt that stole the show. It has been emblazoned with images of actor Shaun Williamson - aka Barry from EastEnders.

To further highlight her unique clothing, Kate can see shaking her derriere at the end of the clip. “You can take the girl out of London #thecontours,” she captioned the post.

Kate has reunited with her mother and step-father

Needless to say, it went down a storm with fans who quickly filled the comments section with laughing emojis. “This is EVERYTHING!” one follower told Kate while a second echoed, “Oh my god, this is the best thing I have ever seen!!”

Kate is back in the UK spending time with her mom Judy Loe and stepfather Roy Battersby. The star was the only child born to Judy and Porridge actor Richard Beckinsale, who sadly passed away in 1979 aged just 31 after suffering a heart attack.

The star was just five when her dad Richard passed away

Earlier this year, Kate paid a heartfelt tribute to her dad on the anniversary of his death from her home in LA. Sharing a photo of a newspaper article which covered his death, she wrote: "March 19th,1979. And we were never the same again. Thank you to everyone who has kept him alive in our hearts and on our lips. And love to everyone missing a shining, special person of their own. I wish I was with my mum today."

Kate was five years old when she lost her father. Her mother was at work when he passed away in his sleep at their home. The actress previously said she takes comfort in watching her dad's old shows on TV so that she can feel close to him.

