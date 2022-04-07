Jennifer Aniston pays playful throwback tribute to Paul Rudd

Jennifer Aniston took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to someone who's been a frequent co-star and close friend over the years.

The actress wished her friend and fellow actor Paul Rudd on her Instagram Stories with a series of pictures and a clip of his from one of his movies.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston goes backstage at The Morning Show

"Happy Birthday to this guy," she wrote. She then shared a still of theirs from their first work together, the 1998 movie The Object of My Affection.

"I love you," she added, then also included a snapshot of theirs on the cover of GQ as she smushed their faces together, with Paul wearing a suit and Jennifer in a black bikini top.

The two also starred together in Wanderlust in 2012, and worked together for several episodes on the show Friends, where Paul played Mike Hannigan, Phoebe Buffay's love interest and eventual husband.

The two have maintained a close friendship over the years, first having met when they were entering the film industry, having worked together on several projects and constantly shouting each other out on social media or interviews.

Jennifer paid a playful tribute to Paul on his birthday

When the Ant Man star was named People's Sexiest Man Alive last year, Jennifer took to her Stories once again to send some praise his way.

Alongside a clip of his from his cover shoot, she wrote: "This makes me so happy. We've ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people's Sexiest Man Alive!"

She then threw in another still of theirs while cuddling in their 1998 movie, writing: "You don't age, which is weird. But we still love you."

During their 2012 interview with GQ, when asked about how it felt being part of more intimate moments on screen, Jennifer joked: "Nah. I've kissed him for years."

The two actors have been friends for years

The 53-year-old Marvel star kept it going by saying: "We've made out for decades." She added: "It helps that it's nice. What if you were like, 'Well...it was really awkward for me, Jen…,' then quipping that she would've asked for a body double.

