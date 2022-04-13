Denise Welch took to Instagram on Wednesday and she tackled rumours of arguing behind-the-scenes of Loose Women as she did so.

Posting a photo with her colleagues taken on the set of the ITV show, the presenter asked fans to vote in the TRIC Awards, hosted by the Television and Radio Industries Club.

She also took the opportunity to make a tongue-in-cheek remark about news reports suggesting that the programme's panellists don't get along.

She wrote: "Would you mind voting for @loosewomen in the @tricawardsuk please? We're all too busy feuding, fighting and clashing backstage so we don't have time. Thank you."

The mum-of-two followed her post with three clapping emojis.

Rumours have swirled for several months that the Loose Women cast don't get along, with reports of a particular rift between Coleen Nolan and Nadia Sawalha that no one on the show has confirmed.

Denise poked fun at recent on-set clash rumours

In January, Coleen posted a heartfelt tweet in relation to a news story that claimed that she did not get along with her fellow panellists, writing that "Nothing printed… today is true," and later confirming that she would be seeking legal advice for what she called "slurs against me".

The 56-year-old's friends rushed to support her, with her co-star Janet Street-Porter tweeting: " I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that’s not 'news' xx."

The star joined the cast of Loose Women in 2005

A few days later, Denise chimed in with her own public message of heartfelt support. It read: "To those journalists asking via my agent If I'll speak 'off the record' about my @loosewomen colleagues. The answer is never.

"All I will say is that I would never work in a bitchy, backstabbing environment. I'm too old and I don't need the work." Her co-star Carol McGiffin retweeted Denise's message, writing: "Same. Never have and never will. Nuff said."

