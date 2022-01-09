Coleen Nolan took to social media on Sunday following news reports of disagreements on the set of ITV show Loose Women, where she is a long-time panellist.

The presenter posted a heartfelt tweet in relation to a story that claimed that she did not get along with her fellow panellists, writing that "Nothing printed… today is true," and confirming that she would be seeking legal advice for what she called "slurs against me".

The 56-year-old's friends rushed to support her, with her co-star Janet Street-Porter tweeting: " I love working with Coleen Nolan and we’ve never had a single disagreement- sorry if that’s not ‘news’ xx."

WATCH: Coleen Nolan speaks about not inviting her co-star to her house

Coleen's agent, Melanie Blake, who is at the centre of rumours that Coleen clashed with co-star Nadia Sawalha, retweeted Coleen's statement and wrote her own post on the social media site.

It read: "100% UNTRUE story about Coleen & myself & LW. No one came to us for comment… No one is refusing to work with Coleen."

The star has appeared on Loose Women since 2000

The mum-of-three's fans also flooded her with upbeat and empathetic messages. One wrote: "Well done Coleen you are the nicest and kindest person."

Others added: "Hope you are all OK, we all love you Coleen, keep your head up you have got this," and: "I think you’re a marvellous lady and so bubbly - you make me smile x."

A fourth sweetly wrote: "I have followed you for years Coleen. You are an inspiration. You are beautiful, funny and sharp! I don’t believe a word of it… keep doing what you do. We love you."

Janet Street-Porter defended Coleen on Twitter

The reports came about after Melanie, who used to represent Nadia, made critical comments about her in an Instagram post.

Responding to the kind messages she later received, Nadia said: "There are so many more good people than bad people in the world, thank you."

