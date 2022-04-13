Holly Willoughby inundated with messages about new series - see her reaction Freeze the Fear with Wim Hof is a hit with viewers

Holly Willoughby's new show, Freeze the Fear, debuted on Tuesday night, and it seems that her fans absolutely loved it.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, the This Morning presenter posted a picture taken on location in the Italian Alps and thanked everyone for their "love" following the airing of the first episode.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby stuns in ski gear as she shares glimpse at Freeze the Fear with Wim Hoff

"Thank you for all your #freezethefear love... Every episode we delve deeper into @iceman_hof method, we've only just seen the tip of the iceberg. It's fascinating to watch the celebs change and react to the process... right off for a cold shower," she wrote, before adding: "#hwstyle jacket and hat @goldbergh and for those asking about my [sunglasses] the [big round] ones were an old pair of mine from @moncler... think they still have similar."

Friends and fans rushed to comment on her post, with Vanessa Feltz writing: "Astounding. I was enthralled."

The presenter has been sharing behind-the-scene pictures from filming

Another added: "Loved it x. Wim must feel so inspiring just to be around him listening x," whilst a third remarked: "It was really good - I want to go to their camp!! Don't mind the cold water but it's a NO WAY to that abseiling!! So brave."

Holly's new show is airing as she is enjoying an Easter getaway with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven.

The star is currently enjoyed an Easter break with her family

Whilst their destination is unknown, last week her beauty team, including makeup artist Patsy O'Neill, hairstylist Ciler Peksah and stylist Dannii Whiteman, jetted off to the Maldives to shoot a secret project - possibly with the This Morning presenter.

Holly and co-star Phillip Schofield will return to the screen next week, on Tuesday 19 April. Whilst the popular presenting duo have been off, Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary and Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay have shared hosting duties on This Morning.