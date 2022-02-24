Holly Willoughby wows with lookalike sister Kelly on fun night out The pair stunned guests at Holly's Wylde Moon event

Holly Willoughby stepped out with her lookalike sister Kelly at a glamorous launch event for the This Morning star's lifestyle brand Wylde Moon on Wednesday - and they looked closer than ever!

The pair wowed guests, with Holly wearing a white trouser-suit and statement spotted heels while sister Kelly stunned in a beautiful blue floral dress.



The chic event was hosted at the infamous London Coliseum in collaboration with the English National Opera (ENO) and celebrated the launch of a brand-new perfume for the brand.

According to the Wylde Moon website: "The ENO has been a passion of Holly's for over a decade and this dream partnership was dreamt up during a conversation with friends at a wedding."

Kelly joined her sister Holly at the launch

The elegant event was soundtracked by critically acclaimed music legend Andy Bell who performed and created a piece for the event called The Wild, inspired by Puccini's La Boheme.

A-list friends of the blonde beauty came out in support of her launch. Among the celebrities were Kate Thornton and actress Emily Atack who both looked gorgeous in purple!

Kate Thornton looked gorgeous in purple

Bestie Phillip Schofield who of course attended the event showed his support on social media writing, "So proud of you @hollywilloughby what a wonderful evening," on his Instagram story.

Wylde Moon was introduced back in September 2021 as a lifestyle platform for Holly to share her beauty and fashion favourites.

The site also features a monthly podcast where the presenter recruits one of her famous friends. "Each month, Holly uses the unique energy of each of the eight moon phases to walk through the lives of her guests," the website explains.

Bestie Phillip Schofield also showed his support

Holly's guest this February was This Morning co-host Alison Hammond.

But it is not just her friends and colleagues who feature as part of the lunar-inspired brand, the company is also a family affair as sister Kelly is Holly's managing director - it's so nice to see the duo working together!

