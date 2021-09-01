Kelly Ripa and husband Mark Consuelos' beach date has fans saying the same thing The couple are empty nesters after their youngest headed to university last month

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are clearly enjoying the empty nest feeling after their youngest child headed off to the University of Michigan last month.

Kelly Ripa gets fans talking with selfie with Mark Consuelos describing new living situation

The couple, who celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary earlier this year, have wasted no time in making time for themselves and headed out on an epic beach date on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the popular presenter shared a stunning selfie, showing her and Mark on the beach, taking in the sunset.

"Cheese and a baguette," she captioned it, referring to their dinner, which could be seen wrapped in foil in her straw bag.

Kelly and Mark headed out to the beach for a romantic picnic

The 50-year-old posted more snaps on her Stories, and they showed they weren't actually alone as their dogs, Chewie and Lena, were by their side.

Fans of the couple loved the pictures and many couldn't help but comment on how youthful they both look.

"Teenagers!!!!" actor Carson Kressley wrote, whilst another one agreed: "What, you look like teenagers!" Other's commented how old they really looked, with many writing "15" whilst others hilariously opted for "12".

The couple shared a cheeky holiday snap last month

"You two must have the secret to turning back time?!" joked another.

Whilst Kelly failed to reveal the secret to her eternal youth, she did confess that she was enjoying having no kids at home. When a follower commented that "empty nesting suits you", the cheeky star commented: "Settled right in".

Kelly and Mark have three kids, Lola, Michael and Joaquin.

Michael recently opened up to Ryan Seacrest about his parents becoming empty nesters.

"She already adopted a dog, so she's already been preparing," he joked.

Back in 2019, Kelly admitted to Entertainment Tonight that she had an idea of how she'd spend her days when her kids had all moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked. I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."