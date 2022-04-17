Sydney Sweeney reveals totally different side to her as shares heartfelt tribute to latest project The definition of beauty and brains

Sydney Sweeney is seriously as multifaceted as it gets! The Euphoria star just unveiled her latest project and it's one very close to her heart.

MORE: Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to longtime boyfriend

It will come as no surprise to fans of the upcoming actress that her latest project has in fact nothing to do with acting, and actually all to do with none other than auto parts.

The White Lotus star is not only well on her way to becoming a household name in Hollywood, but she is also a skilled car mechanic.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Euphoria season two had fans on the edge of their seats

MORE: Sydney Sweeney unveils transformation for new movie

Sydney has previously showed off her impressive talent on TikTok through her ultra popular car account, Syd's Garage, where over a million followers have watched her for months repair the vintage car of her dreams, a red 1969 Ford Bronco.

The 24-year-old routinely shared updates with followers of how the project was going, posting videos of her installing fuel pumps, painting grills, and even drafting custom parts for the car.

Now the project has officially come to an end, and the result is incredible. The actress shared a heartfelt final update on her Instagram, sharing a slew of photos of her working on the car, while revealing the exciting news that her work will be showcased at an upcoming auto parts show in New York.

Sydney bids farewell to her incredible project

She wrote: "For over the past year, I've been learning and working on rebuilding (my pride and joy) '69 Ford Bronco."

MORE: Sydney Sweeney turns heads in two-piece outfit

MORE: Who are the cast members of Euphoria dating?

She detailed the lengths she went through in order to put it all together, revealing that: "There were a bunch of bruises, stained hands, a broken finger, bolts that wouldn't budge, and difficulty finding parts, (shoutout to @ebay for helping source!), but I'm so proud of how it's all come together!"

The impressive results

Fans rushed to the comments to commend her for her work, writing: "Such a boss ride" and: "I can't wait for everyone to see what we build next!" as well as: "Welp, I didn't think you could get any cooler but apparently you could."

She concluded the bittersweet caption with a motivational message to her followers: "I just want to say to any young girl out there that's interested in cars, prove 'em wrong, you can do anything you set your mind to."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.