Sydney Sweeney unveils transformation for new movie – and she looks so different! The Euphoria star looks incredible in her new role

Fresh off the back of the Euphoria finale, actress Sydney Sweeney already has her eyes on her next major role.

The star, who is perhaps best-known for appearing as Cassie Howard in the HBO teen drama, took to Instagram to share a brand new photo from her upcoming role in new film, National Anthem – and we can't get over her transformation!

Sydney could be seen gazing ahead in the snap, wearing a headscarf and plaid short-sleeved shirt, looking miles away from her Euphoria character's extreme makeup and fashion outfits.

The 24-year-old simply captioned the photo with her character's name, writing: "Penny Jo."

Needless to say, fans were also amazed by Sydney's new look for the part. One person wrote: "The freckles!!" as another said: "SYDNEY YOU LOOK SO PRETTY." A third added: "SCREAMING AHHH YOU LOOK SO PRETTY."

Others couldn't help but make reference to Sydney's character in Euphoria, who, earlier on in season two, channelled a southern-style look to gain the attention her love-interest, Nate Jacobs. One fan quoted a line for the show, quipping: "Are you auditioning for Oklahoma?"

How amazing does Sydney look in her new role?

Another joined in on the joke, writing: "Ahahaha I was looking for this comment because I just knew it’d be here as soon as I saw the photo."

National Anthem will see Sydney joined by other big names in the cast including singer Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex and Harriet Sansom Harris.

The movie tells the story of a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt and is directed by Tony Tost. The director opened up about his project in a press release, stating he was thrilled to have the opportunity to bring the story to the big screen.

"I am truly honored to have the opportunity to bring National Anthem to life on film, and to work with Page Fifty-Four Pictures, Bron Studios and this incredible cast. I'm especially thrilled to be bringing to the screen a vision of modern rural America that pays tribute to the myths of the West while also radically reinventing them."

