Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney is engaged to longtime boyfriend Jonathan Davino The couple have been together since 2018

Congratulations are in order for Sydney Sweeney! Fresh off the dramatic finale of her hit show Euphoria, which crashed HBO upon premiering, Sydney is celebrating her engagement as well.

MORE: Sydney Sweeney unveils transformation for new movie – and she looks so different!

People Magazine has confirmed that the actress, 24, is engaged to Jonathan Davino, 37.

Sydney was spotted wearing a a round brilliant diamond engagement ring around Los Angeles on 28 February, which gemologist and The Clear Cut founder Olivia Landau has said costs between $50,000 and $150,000.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ten of the most dazzling celebrity engagement rings

MORE: Euphoria fans have a lot to say ahead the series finale

The star was first linked to her now fiancé in 2018, though they have kept their relationship largely private, and she tends to opt out of commenting on her love life.

She explained to Cosmopolitan for her first cover with them in January the reasons behind the decision. "I don't date people in the spotlight. I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

The newly engaged couple

She did however reveal what she looks for in a partner, what she seems to have found with Jonathan. She told Cosmopolitan: "I look for a best friend. I need to be able to be with someone who I can literally hang out with 24/7 and never get sick of and we laugh every single day."

MORE: Euphoria: everything you need to know about season two

MORE: Zendaya shares sweet tribute and behind-the-scenes videos of Euphoria following its intense finale

Sydney does open up to her fans about other aspects of her life, such as with her candid videos on TikTok where she shares clips of her showcasing her impressive car mechanic skills fixing vintage cars.

Sydney's transfomation for her new role

The 24-year-old will have some busy months ahead, as she celebrates her engagement, prepares for season three of Euphoria, and films other projects as well. The star already has a new movie in the works, and she took to Instagram to share a brand new photo from her upcoming role in new film, National Anthem.

She looks unrecognizable, wearing a headscarf and plaid short-sleeved shirt, as she revealed the name of her new character, Penny Jo.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.