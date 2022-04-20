Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter wows with beach destination snapshot Wishing we were there!

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise's daughter, Bella, swapped London in favor of a tropical location and the vacation photo she shared was envy-inducing.

The UK-based artist rarely posts personal photos on Instagram, but the blue sky and sun-drenched beach location was too much not to share.

MORE: Bella Cruise rocks supershort hair in futuristic selfie

Bella – who was adopted by the former couple during their 11-year-marriage – took to social media and delighted her followers with a scenic image taken on the beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Bella Cruise surprises fans with patriotic video from London

The sun was bright and the waves were rolling in and the photo sparked a huge reaction from her fans.

"Soooo dreamy," wrote one, while another added: "Absolutely beautiful. So tranquil," and a third said: "So beautiful Bella".

MORE: Nicole Kidman looks unreal in latest throwback photo

MORE: Nicole Kidman facing health setback after suffering painful injury: details

Bella is likely on a well-deserved getaway with her husband, Max Parker, to whom she has been married since 2015. They reside in England while her brother, Connor lives in Florida.

Bella shared the beautiful beach photo with fans

Despite their parents' fame, Bella prefers to keep a very low profile – as does Connor, who runs his own BBQ company and pursues his passion for deep sea fishing.

MORE: Nicole Kidman's daughter Bella Cruise spooks fans with unexpected picture

MORE: Nicole Kidman's $20,000 wedding dress belongs on Bridgerton - see photo

Nicole and Tom both went on to have more children. The Big Little Lies star shares daughters Sunday Rose, 13, and 11-year-old Faith Margaret with husband Keith Urban, while Tom has 15-year-old daughter Suri with his ex-wife Katie Holmes. The couple were married from 2006 until 2012.

Nicole and Tom adopted their children during their marriage

Nicole very rarely speaks about her two eldest children. But in a 2019 interview with the Sun, she did speak about Bella and Connor's decision to follow their father into the Church of Scientology.

"Motherhood is about the journey," she said. "There are going to be incredible peaks and valleys, whether you are an adopting mother or a birth mother. What a child needs is love. They have made choices to be Scientologists. It’s our job as a parent to always offer unconditional love."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.