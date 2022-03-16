Nicole Kidman sparks reaction looking unreal in latest throwback The portrait is other-worldy

Nicole Kidman looks unbelievably ethereal in her latest throwback.

The star took to Instagram to share an unreal throwback from a 1996 photoshoot. Fans raved about Nicole's goddess-like looks in the photo, which were taken by Mark Seliger in New England.

Other portraits from the Newport photoshoot have been previously sold during auctions, with a black and white shot of the star drinking wine from a bottle currently on sale through Artsy.

The Being the Ricardos actress shared the picture with the caption: "Such wonderful memories."

In it, she appears laying on a wooden rowboat, wearing a black, lingerie style dress, with her arms outstretched as her porcelain-like skin glows and her blue eyes pierce the camera.

The image's setting looks otherworldly, as the rowboat floats atop a mass of emerald green waterlilies and its colors are hyper saturated.

The stunning portrait looks like a painting

Fans were taken aback by the Australian's stunning appearance, writing comments such as: "Lady of the lake vibes," and: "Serenely beautiful," as well as: "My favorite picture of you."

Nicole has been dazzling fans back to back with her looks as she makes the rounds during 2022's awards season. Her most recent show-stopping appearance was for the SAG Awards in late February, for which she wore a column-like velvet gown with a white bow at its collar.

Nicole and husband Keith Urban at the SAG Awards

The mother-of-four is celebrating multiple wins and nominations for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos along with Javier Bardem, who plays Desi Arnaz. She won the Golden Globe for Best Actress, and was nominated in the SAG Awards, the Critics Choice Awards, and the Oscars, where the movie is also nominated for Best Picture.

Her latest Oscar nomination is her fifth, and though she has four decades of acting under her belt, the star opened up to Vanity Fair about how she approaches her roles, explaining that: "My whole life is about staying in that place of humility—because you’re either in a place of humility or heading towards it.”

