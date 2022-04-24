Kate Bosworth shares very rare snap of boyfriend Justin Long in loving post The pair have been dating since May 2021

Kate Bosworth has shared a very rare snap of her partner, Justin Long, a year after going Instagram official - and it’s so sweet! Posting to Instagram Stories, the actress shared a photo of Justin meeting one of her best friends on her wedding day, and captioned the post: "Favourite meeting favourite."

She also shared a sweet photo of the bride, writing: "My beautiful mate, we are so grateful to be here, basking in your glow. Congrats!"

This isn’t the first time that Kate has posted about Justin, as she shared a gushing tribute to him after the pair wrapped up filming a movie together.

Sharing several snaps from set, including one of Justin carrying her as the pair grinned, she wrote: "There are some movie experiences when you learn a lotttttt about another person. Well, we just wrapped one of those — all night shoots, working 6 day weeks. The exhaustion & insanity was off the grid. Holy moly @justinlong you are a truly spectacular / fun / funny / kind / rare / thoughtful… rad human being.

Kate shared the sweet snap on Instagram

"THANK YOU for lifting us up... you kept it light & full of laughter daily, even through the toughest moments. You gnome how much I love ya."

Justin has also spoken out about their relationship on The Viall Files, explaining: "I had gotten to a place where I was comfortable with myself. I didn't know it at the time, but I was ready for the one. And the one, I met. I found. I want to [talk about it], but I also want to be protective. I want to scream it from the rooftops, but I also want to be protective. It's sacred."

