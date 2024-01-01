Shania Twain looks phenomenal in thigh-high boots and mini dress as she celebrates milestone with husband

Shania Twain started the new year on a high as she celebrated a very special day with her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud.

The couple were marking their 13th wedding anniversary, and Frédéric shared a gorgeous photo of his wife posing outside on a balcony overlooking a stunning view, to mark the occasion.

In the snapshot, the singer looked incredible dressed in a statement black mini dress teamed with a pair of white thigh-high boots.

In the caption, she wrote: "@shaniatwain. Such a beautiful stunning, kind, smart lady! One of the favorite pictures I took of this extraordinary human being. Happy anniversary."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with many congratulating the couple on their special milestone together. "Aw that's beautiful Fred, such a lovely photo. Happy anniversary you two love birds," one wrote, while another remarked: "Happy anniversary for you. Be thankful to have each other. It's so wonderful to see you're still in love."

Shania Twain on her wedding anniversary

A third added: "Happy anniversary! The way you love her is how all of her biggest fans want to see her loved!"

Shania and Frederic got married back in 2011 on New Year's Day, and have been blissfully happy ever since.

© Photo: Getty Images Shania and Frederic have been married since 2011

The couple have an extraordinary love story too, having first got together in 2010 after Shania's divorce from her first husband Robert "Mutt" Lange, who had an affair with Frédéric's ex-wife, Marie-Anne.

The happy couple eventually married in 2011, and Frédéric even helped raise Shania's son Eja from her marriage.to Mutt. While the singer's notoriously private and rarely gives interviews, she previously opened up about her love life in an interview with AARP The Magazine.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple got together after their former partners had an affair

"It's twisted. So beautifully twisted," she said. Mutt and Marie-Ann are believed to still be together, but have kept out of the spotlight. In an interview with The Guardian, Shania affirmed her relationship with Frédéric: "It's a passionate love on every level. I used to be very monotone in my relationships."

She asserted that she found her desire for more with her now-husband, adding: "Poor Freddy pays the price, because I'm like: If I'm ever getting married again, this is me. I don't think Mutt ever knew me. That's the difference.”

© Photo: Instagram Shania with her husband Frederic Thiebaud

In 2023, Shania was on the road a lot for her Let's Go residency, and had her husband by her side every step of the way, who was there taking pictures of her on stage.

She traveled around the States and Canada, as well as Europe, before concluding the tour on November 14 in Vancouver. There's no rest for Shania in 2024 though, as she announced in August that she would be returning to Las Vegas in May.

In footage shared on Instagram, she wrote: "The news is out - I’m returning to Vegas!! My brand new residency COME ON OVER opens May 2024 at @bakkttheaterlv at @phvegas! I’m giving you ALL THE HITS. Get your tickets now!"

