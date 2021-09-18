Jamie Redknapp is one proud dad as son Beau marks incredible achievement Well done Beau!

Jamie Redknapp is a doting father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 12, and on Saturday he was one proud dad as Beau celebrated winning a rugby match.

The former footballer took to Instagram Stories to reveal the news, sharing a misty clip from the grounds. "1st [rugby ball emoji] game of the season for Beau and a good win," he captioned the shot, also adding the Saturday sticker.

Both of Jamie's boys play rugby, and back in June the 48-year-old shared his pride as Charley also experienced success. The teenager was competing in a match for the Epsom College Rugby Football Club, although Jamie didn't share the final result from the game.

"So proud of my boys this week," Jamie wrote alongside the image which saw Charley running with the ball. "Charley, great job playing against some of the best rugby schools in the country."

The teen's mum, Louise Redknapp, shared the same image, writing: "So proud of my boy," alongside a heart emoji.

Jamie's post was flooded with support from fans, although some teased the A League of Their Own star that his son was playing a "proper sport".

Jamie was very proud of son Beau

"Awesome work, keep it going Charley," wrote one fan, while another added: "Looking good, my son played rugby with Charley for Surrey, glad it's back on."

A third posted: "Wow looking the part. I'm sure you're proud," while a fourth had high hopes for the teen, as they asked: "An England shirt in his future?"

The star is a proud dad to his two sons

In November, Jamie will welcome his third child, and first with girlfriend Frida Andersson, and before the big day, the pair treated themselves to a romantic getaway.

The former football star whisked Frida away for a romantic babymoon in Santorini. The post marked the first time Jamie shared a photo of his love on Instagram since they embarked on their relationship last summer.

Both dressed in their swimwear, the images showed Frida and Jamie cosy up whilst soaking up the summer weather. Another shot saw the lovebirds gazing at one another during a dip in a stunning infinity pool. "Santorini [heart emoji]," Jamie simply wrote.

Celebrity friends and fans alike rushed to post comments, with David Walliams joking: "Father and daughter. Lovely." Alexander Gilkes remarked: "Looking happy and well mate." Frida, meanwhile, added a string of heart and kiss emojis.

