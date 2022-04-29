Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger look loved up as they share special memory amid custody battle The TV presenter shares young son Hudson with ex Christina Haack

Ant Anstead has been making headlines following the news of his custody battle with ex-wife Christina Haack.

The former couple are parents to two-year-old son Hudson London, and it was revealed by People this week that Ant has filed for full custody of the little boy.

But shortly beforehand, the TV star shared a positive update on social media concerning his romance with Hollywood star Renee Zellweger.

VIDEO: Ant Anstead and Renee Zellweger star together in Celebrity IOU Joyride

Fans were delighted after the Celebrity IOU Joyride host shared a rare picture of them together to mark a special moment in their relationship.

The couple were pictured sitting in the back of a fire engine while filming Celebrity IOU Joyride - the very show they met on.

He wrote: "WOW! This just popped up in memories. One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……."

Ant Anstead shared a loved-up photo with girlfriend Renee Zellweger

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Love you two together, you're meant to be," while another wrote: "Glad you found each other." A third added: "That's a seriously beautiful couple right there."

Ant and Renee have kept a relatively low profile since they began dating but recently are being pictured together more and more on social media.

Ant began dating 53-year-old Renee after finalizing his divorce from second wife Christina.

Ant with his ex-wife Christina Haack

The former couple started dating in 2017 and tied the knot a year later at their Newport Beach home.

This week, People have revealed that Ant has asked the court for Christina's "regular" custody schedule to be "alternating weekends".

The mom-of-three has since released a statement following Ant's decision, telling People: "What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. "If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested.

"I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them."

