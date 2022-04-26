Renee Zellweger receives loved-up birthday tribute from boyfriend Ant Anstead The two were first linked last year

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead are still going as strong as ever, and their latest snapshot together proves that point.

On the occasion of the Oscar-winning actress' birthday, her boyfriend took to social media to share a loved-up snapshot of the two together.

Alongside a black and white selfie of the pair, Ant wrote: "Happy birthday to this beautiful lady! Ren you are PURE CLASS! I know how lucky I am."

While the two try to keep public displays of their relationship to the bare minimum, having avoided making any major appearances together, their bond has slowly started developing a presence on social media.

The British star recently shared another snapshot of himself with Renee, sharing some insight into the beginnings of their relationship and how long they'd been together as they happily posed for a picture.

"WOW! This just popped up in memories," he wrote. "One year ago today! Sat on the back of a fire engine on the final day of filming having handed two amazing men a car as a thank you from Ren. Amazing what can happen in just one year……."

Ant shared a loved-up selfie of the pair with a special birthday message

Ant met the actress while filming an episode of his show, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. They attempted to keep their romance under wraps but were spotted in the summer enjoying a date together last year.

The presenter began dating now 53-year-old Renee after he finalized his divorce from second wife Christina Anstead.

The former couple started dating in 2017 and were married at their Newport Beach home the following December. They share a young son, Hudson together.

Ant is also a proud father to daughter Amelie and son Archie with his first wife Louise, who he divorced in 2017.

The two first met while filming Celebrity IOU: Joyride

Renee, meanwhile, has been married once before. In May 2005 she tied the knot with singer Kenny Chesney - but just four months later, the couple obtained an annulment. Her former partners include Jim Carrey and Bradley Cooper.

