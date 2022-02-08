Ed Sheeran makes rare comment about wife Cherry after BRITs success The Thinking Out Loud singer married his wife in 2019

Ed Sheeran married his childhood sweetheart Cherry Seabrook in 2019, but he often keeps his beloved out of the spotlight.

But on Tuesday after he scooped Best Songwriter of the Year at the BRIT awards, he couldn't help but mention his beau in his acceptance speech. Standing on stage, the hitmaker said: "Because it's a songwriting prize I really really wouldn't be here without the fantastic people I get to work with, so thank you to all of them." After naming his record companies he then moved onto praise his loving wife.

He added: "But also my wife Cherry, who at the drop of the hat will come to the middle of nowhere to a really secluded studio and live in-house and be so supportive while we just make songs and songs and songs. So thank you, you're the best."

As Ed mentioned his wife, the camera panned to her and she appeared to be flustered at the shout-out.

Cherry looked beautiful with some neon green nails and a geometric print dress.

Although the pair are happily married, Ed revealed last year that his proposal almost didn't happen, despite him pulling out all the stops for it.

Ed and Cherry married in 2019

The Shivers singer had planned a big romantic gesture in the garden, building a homemade structure where he was hoping to get down on one knee at sunset, but the weather meant that it almost didn't happen.

On the Swedish talk show Skavlan, Ed explained: "On the day it was pissing down with rain and I'd built a [expletive] pergola at the end of the garden to do it. Sunset, pergola, some wine... and it was pissing down with rain.

"I kept saying, 'We should go for a walk', and she was like, 'No!' I was like, 'Are you sure you don't want to go for a walk?'"

Ed won big on Tuesday

He added that he delayed the proposal for a few hours but eventually popped the question at 9pm in the evening. "Time was ticking. There was a date engraved on the ring and I was like, 'I've got to do it today!'"

And when the moment finally came, Ed revealed it was "the most human I have ever felt" waiting for Cherry to give him an answer.

"I was getting down on one knee and I said, 'Will you marry me?' And she was like, 'Are you [expletive] joking?' There was this long silence and I just went, 'Please?'

"It is the most human I have ever felt."

