Holly Willoughby's close relationship with rarely-seen husband revealed

Holly Willoughby married her husband Dan Baldwin in 2007, and while she keeps him out of the public eye, there's no denying that they have a close relationship.

The pair initially met in 2004 when Holly was a presenter on Ministry of Mayhem, in which Dan was one of the producers. The pair became engaged in 2006, after they moved in together, and they married a year later in South Downs, close to where Holly was born in Brighton. The pair are doting parents three children, Harry, Belle and Chester, and Holly even gave Harry a birthday shoutout on This Morning.

Speaking last year to Zoe Ball on Radio 2, she gave some insights into her married life, as she joked: "I have a very happy relationship with my husband. I love him, I still fancy him - which is fantastic. I'm very blessed in many, many ways."

But in her book, Reflections she did reveal that just like any couple they do still have their fights.

She wrote: "If I'm watching something on TV and my husband suddenly asks, 'Why are you watching this [expletive]', it'll spark something deep inside and I will get disproportionately angry about it. But actually I'm angry because I subconsciously feel as though someone's trying to control what I'm doing.

Holly and Dan married in 2007

"My husband absolutely isn't trying to control me, but I'm getting a really strong reaction, so maybe I’m worried about control in my life. Maybe that's a sign that I still need to address the issue of control."

Speaking about how their marriage has lasted so long, Holly explained on This Morning: "We're very honest with each other, we listen to each other. I love him and he loves me. We respect each other and we probably drive each other round the twist. But we give each other space for that as well."

And it's not just Holly who has said gushing things about her husband, as Dan has previously opened up about the hidden meaning being the first song they danced to at their wedding, English Rose.

He shared: "It's one of my favourite songs - I always loved The Jam when I was growing up. Plus of course Holly is an English Rose."

