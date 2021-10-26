Holly Willoughby debuts fun home video produced by ten-year-old daughter Belle

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Holly Willoughby has had an incredibly busy time of late. Not only is she presenting This Morning and has launched her very own website, Wylde Moon, but the presenter is getting ready for the release of her first book, Reflections.

Thankfully, the 40-year-old has plenty of family willing to help her, including her daughter Belle, who wrote, produced and directed a fun video to promote her book, which is out in just two days.

WATCH: Holly's daughter Belle helps produce a fun video promoting her new book

Taking to Instagram, Holly posted the fun clip which sees her wearing different fun looks whilst dancing around in her daughter's bedroom.

"Tik tok, my book is out in 3 days... new video - written, directed & produced by Belle age 10, preorder now for release date delivery #linkinbio," she captioned the post.

Fans and friends loved the clip with her sister Kelly Willoughby commenting: "Yes Belle! @hollywilloughby have you just had four hour play date with your daughter. Love," to which the mother-of-three was quick to reply "yep!!" alongside several laughing emojis.

Another added: "Holly Willoughby professional tiktoker added to your CV," whilst a third remarked: "Ahhh well done Belle!"

Belle is Holly's only daughter with husband Dan Baldwin. The couple are also proud parents to two boys, Harry, 12, and Chester, seven.

The presenter rarely shares pictures of her children on social media

Holly first announced the release of her book earlier this year and recently said of it: "Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.

"We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within... there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

She concluded: "This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony. I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete."

