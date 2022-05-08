Kelly Rowland shares special baby bump photos: 'I'm so grateful'

Mother's Day is making Kelly Rowland seriously reminisce! In honor of the special holiday, the star delighted fans with stunning pictures from her two pregnancies.

The Destiny's Child alum shares two sons with her husband, Tim Weatherspoon: Titan Jewell, seven, and Noah Jon, one. They married in 2014.

She first showed off her stunning bump from one of her pregnancies in a beach photo where she appeared glowy as ever wearing a red bikini as she looked down onto and cradled her belly.

The singer shared another sweet picture from her first pregnancy where she appeared nude in her bedroom posing for a mirror selfie.

She then took the sweet tribute to motherhood to her feed, where she shared a sentimental tribute to all mothers alongside a heartwarming video of her cuddling with her two boys.

The songstress wrote: "HAPPY MOTHERS DAY TO ALL THE MOM's out there! I honor you ALL today! The ones who love with all their might & figure it out! We are not given a rule book with Motherhood but we figure it out along the way."

Kelly's stunning bump shot

In the clip, she appears with Titan and Noah snuggling on her as she repeats the words "mama," and goes on to give a heartfelt shout out to her first born, telling him: "My baby, the one who taught me… I'm so grateful."

She concluded her Mother's Day message by thoughtfully writing that: "Motherhood is not always easy, we just make it look that way. May we ALWAYS celebrate ourselves & each other!"

Kelly's heartwarming tribute

Kelly also revealed to fans why Mother's Day is bittersweet for her, since her mom passed away just a few months after she married Tim.

She shared a sentimental tribute to her as well, featuring throwback pictures of the two. The mom-of-two sympathized with those who are in the same position on Mother's Day, writing: "I just wish I could cuddle up with her right now! For some of you feelin' this feelin' today! I get it! I hope she gives me 'a moment' today!!'

