Lorraine Kelly looks gorgeous in high street dress at the BAFTA TV Awards The daytime presenter enjoyed a glam evening out

Lorraine Kelly has given us an exclusive peek at her night out at the BAFTA TV awards in this week's HELLO! diary. The presenter mingled with the likes of Suranne Jones and Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa, who has just been announced to play the new Dr Who, while looking stunning in her dress that you wouldn't guess was from the high street!

Normally on a Sunday afternoon I'm in my old jogging bottoms and T-shirt taking my dog Angus for a walk and catching up with housework before doing my homework for Monday's show. This Sunday could not have been more different!

I found myself on a star-studded red carpet in central London to present two prestigious BAFTA awards.

My fabulous hair and make up artist Helen Hand worked her usual magic and stylist Bronagh Webster found me the perfect outfit from the high street, a summery, flattering dress from Phase Eight.

Lorraine poses with Katie Piper on the red carpet

What was even better is that I'm back in a size 10 (which is when I am at my happiest and healthiest) after doing the WW plan since January.

To be absolutely honest I don't think I would have had the confidence to go to an awards ceremony like the BAFTAS at the start of this year. I had been comfort eating all through the Covid lockdowns and felt tired, bloated and a bit low.

She caught up with Susanna Reid backstage

So it was joyful to be in the afternoon sunshine catching up with old friends and seeing people I admire like Stephen Graham and Suranne Jones. I told Suranne the only downside of being out at the BAFTAS was missing her incredible performance in Gentleman Jack that night.

The first person I ran into was Ncuti Gatwa who had just been announced as the new Dr Who. I loved his outfit and he's going to bring something extra special to that iconic role.

Posing with the beautiful Alison Hammond

Kate Piper looked amazing in a beautiful pink Hollywood glamour dress and I loved Susanna Reid's effortlessly elegant tuxedo jumpsuit and my fabulous friend Alison Hammond has never looked more beautiful.

Backstage I stood in a queue with Helen George who plays Trixie in Call The Midwife and comedian Lee Mack as we waited to hand out the (very heavy) BAFTA awards. I gave out the award to ITN for news coverage, and then another one to documentary The Missing Children for specialist factual.

Waiting backstage to hand out the heavy BAFTA awards

As usual, I was Cinderella and couldn't make the after-party as I had to leave early to do my homework for my TV show in the morning, but it was fabulous to have a glamorous Sunday for a change.

