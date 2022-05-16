Lorraine Kelly celebrates special family occasion with daughter Rosie

Lorraine Kelly has shared a glimpse into a very special family event - her daughter's puppy's first birthday! Writing in her HELLO! diary, the presenter admits it may be a little "daft" to celebrate such an occasion, but we couldn't agree with Lorraine more when she says we're all in need of an extra dose of fun following the two years we've had.

What a wonderful party we had this week for Ruby, my daughter's gorgeous mini sausage puppy, to mark her very first birthday. It was actually double the fun because Ruby's brother Duncan obviously is also celebrating turning one year old too so it was a joint party for both of them.

WATCH: Lorraine Kelly and daughter Rosie celebrate Ruby's first birthday

Rosie's friend Gregor is Duncan's proud dad and the two puppies have grown up with each other which is lovely. And yes I am very well aware that having a birthday party for your dog might seem a bit silly, but to be honest we have all missed so many birthdays, weddings and anniversaries over the past two years that this was a chance to roll them all into one really happy event.

Lorraine had a ball of a time with her friends and pet dog Angus

It was a chance to see old and new friends and also to have a bit of much-needed fun in what has been a tough time for all of us. And there's an added bonus because dogs and puppies are very undemanding as party guests. All they need is lots of bowls of water, a few treats and some chew toys and they are ecstatically happy and will play all day.

We did have a doggy cake and some gorgeous party bags full of goodies from the wonderful eco friendly Be: Loved natural pet care. The products are so gorgeously pampering, I'm tempted to use them myself!

The gorgeous goodie bags

The big event all took place at the fabulous doggie friendly restaurant The Italian Greyhound in Marylebone. Staff were incredibly patient with the boisterous guests, some of whom did disgrace themselves a bit by doing teeny widdles on the floor and sniffing each other's bottoms!

It actually was a really fun and uplifting afternoon. The adults had prosecco and pizza, but it was all about the doggies.

It was also Ruby's brother Duncan's first birthday

While we were fully aware of how deliciously daft it all was, we were so happy to actually be out mingling with friends, meeting their puppies and dogs and just laughing and having fun. It was a bit of much-needed joy and light relief.

