Simon Cowell reveals relatable family debate involving his son Eric and fiancée Lauren Silverman The America's Got Talent judge is a doting father

Simon Cowell may have a Hollywood lifestyle these days with a jaw-dropping home in Los Angeles, but he's still just like the rest of us!

The America's Got Talent judge recently opened up about his family life in a rare interview, admitting that there's one thing that divides him and his fiancée Lauren Silverman - eating on the sofa!

Chatting to Radio Times, he revealed: "There’s always an argument because Eric and I like to eat in front of the TV, but Lauren likes to eat more formally at the table.

VIDEO: Simon Cowell's huge transformation revealed

At the moment, Eric and I are winning." Simon also discussed their TV setup - and it sounds very down-to-earth.

The X Factor judge said: "We've got a large, L-shaped sofa. It's very comfortable but not smart, because we've got three dogs who will be on it fighting with each other.

"I'm a big believer that you can't have a big enough TV. I never understand people who watch a movie on their phones. I want to feel like I'm at the cinema."

Simon Cowell with fiancée Lauren Silverman and son Eric

It's an exciting time for Simon, who is preparing to say 'I do' with Lauren at what's expected to be a star-studded wedding in London.

The 62-year-old is being very hands-on when it comes to planning his wedding, after revealing he doesn't want the guest list to get out of control.

As well as stars such as Amanda Holden, the couple's seven-year-old son Eric and Lauren's 16-year-old son Adam from a previous relationship, Simon is also expected to invite his half-siblings Michael, Tony and June.

Eric at their family home in LA

Simon and Lauren are reportedly planning to have an intimate ceremony in London in July.

Speaking of his decision to organise his big day, he told The Sun: "I am planning it all, otherwise I know what will happen - there will be 600 people and it'll get out of control, like my 50th birthday party."

He added: "But I don’t want to have one of these ghastly wedding planners and all the arguments that happen, and who you do invite and who you don’t invite. The whole thing just seems like too much hassle."

