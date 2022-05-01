Jada Pinkett Smith is the picture of peace in sun-soaked selfie The actress was glowing

Jada Pinkett Smith has had her fair share of controversy over the last few weeks, but on Saturday the star took to her social media with an inspirational message for her followers - and she looked more at peace than ever.

Posting a stunning, sun-soaked selfie on her Instagram feed, the actress simply glowed in the up-close shot.



Captioning the image she wrote: "Smile within your heart and be reminded that life is a gift and so are you."

In the photo Jada dons a glamorous forest green velveteen jacket which she pairs with statement gold jewellery including elegant hoops and a soft chain.

Jada shared the update with her 11.9 million followers

Friends and fans of The Matrix star showed their appreciation with love heart and heart-eye emojis.

The update was made whilst her husband Will Smith is away in India, after he shockingly slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars when he made an insensitive joke about Jada.

Jada has only very recently made a return to social media since the ordeal, husband Will however, is still on a social media hiatus after he issued an apology to all involved last month.

Jada posted shortly after the situation

The mother-of-two is the host of hit show Red Table Talk, where she invites her guests to open up about their traumatic experiences, feelings and often discusses contentious issues with the stars who are invited on.

On the first episode of the new series, which aired just over a week ago, it was announced at the start of the show that the Smith family will sit down themselves at the red table to discuss the situation.

The statement read: "Considering all that has happened in the last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing."

"Some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls.

"Until then the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada."

