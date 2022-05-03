Jada Pinkett Smith teases emotional and eye-opening Red Table Talk The Facebook show is about to get heavier

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media to share that she and her Red Table Talk family, mother Adrienne Banfield-Norris and daughter Willow Smith, were engaging in a tough discussion.

Posting a teaser for the upcoming episode, the actress shared that they would be talking to the late former Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's mother, mourning her daughter, who died by suicide in January.

She revealed that the episode was a particularly hard one for the group to film, leading to some discussions that proved to be quite uneasy and also eye-opening.

"This show for @gammynorris, @Willowsmith and me was so powerful and deeply moving. You never know what people are going through," Jada wrote.

As she praised the model's parents, she added: "This episode continues to validate that there is so much more that lies beneath us all, that our assumptions about one another and perceptions can not meet.

"When we think we know … we block our chance to truly see someone who may need to be seen in a different way than how they are presenting themselves."

Jada shared her thoughts on the upcoming episode featuring Cheslie Kryst

She continued: "This show opened my eyes in a very deep way. I'm sending strength and giving thoughts to all those who love Cheslie and to anyone who has lost a loved one by suicide.

"This won't be an easy show to watch, but it's an important one. JOIN US TOMORROW."

Since the Facebook Watch show's fifth season premiered earlier this month, the trio have talked to several prominent faces about some hard-hitting subjects.

Willow and Jada recently spoke with Kim Basinger and Ireland Baldwin about their strained relationship and the pressures of generational anxiety caused by Kim and Alec Baldwin's very public divorce.

The mother-daughter duo previously spoke with Ireland and Kim about generational anxiety

"This episode taught me so much. I hope it can do the same for you," Jada wrote on social media along with a snippet from the episode.



