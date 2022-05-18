Dylan Dreyer was once left with concussion while reporting on a snow storm The Today star is so brave

Dylan Dreyer has been working at NBC News since 2012 and just a year after moving to New York from Boston, the mother-of-three experienced a terrifying day at work.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer marks incredible achievement: 'Pinch me'

The TV star was covering a blizzard for Today when en route from New York to Hartford, Connecticut, she was involved in a car crash that left her with mild concussion.

Opening up about the incident at the time to Zap2it, she said: "It was so unfortunate; we just spun out. It didn't help that we took the Merritt Parkway.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Dylan Dreyer's baby Rusty's cute milestone

"It's so winding, and once we got to Connecticut, the roads deteriorated instantly and I ended up hitting my head."

MORE: HELLO!'s Platinum Jubilee T-shirts to celebrate the Queen

MORE: Dylan Dreyer looks fabulous in lace during glamorous date with husband

Dylan missed work at Weekend Today to recover, and was looked after by her husband, Brian Fichera.

"I've been covering storms for 10 years, and I'd never been stuck in one before," she said. "The concussion was just minor, but my husband forced me to rest and take it easy and lie around a lot more than I wanted to."

She added: "That's the best way to get through any head injury, though it was low-impact. I'm totally fine now."

Dylan Dreyer was involved in a car collision while reporting on a snow storm in 2013

The star reports on the weather on Today, and is a co-anchor on the Third Hour, alongside Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin.

MORE: Dylan Dryer shares very real parenting struggle as fans offer support

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares sweet baby video from New York home and fans notice the same thing

Dylan made the difficult decision to step back from hosting Weekend Today earlier in the year, following the arrival of her third child in September.

Dylan bid an emotional farewell to the program in a heartfelt Instagram post at the time, writing: "Nearly 10 years ago, my life changed completely.

The Today star with her three young sons

I moved to NYC to begin the best job ever, got married, and had 3 boys."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer celebrates exciting career move - 'What a treat'

RELATED: Savannah Guthrie leaves her co-stars baffled with latest career move on Today

She continued: "Today I'm saying goodbye to my Weekend Today family since working 6 days a week with 3 kids 5 and under is next to impossible.

"I'm so grateful the weekend team took a chance on me all those years ago and gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.