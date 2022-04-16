Kelly Brook looks picture perfect in eye-catching dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kelly Brook has wowed fans with a gorgeous new dress look as she soaked up the spring sunshine in her garden. The Heart Radio host posed for a sweet snap in the outfit, which is the perfect spring staple piece.

The 42-year-old former model beamed in the picturesque photo wearing a romantic gingham midi dress from F&F in green and white, featuring a flattering square neckline, short puff sleeves, floaty skirt and a gently cinched waistline.

WATCH: Kelly Brook dances on yacht during Mallorca holiday

Kelly wore a brown handbag strapped across her front and accessories with pair of oversized brown sunglasses with an ombre lens. She teamed the look with a pair of white trainers, adding a pinch of practicality to her feminine outfit.

The star scraped her brunette locks back into a high bun, accentuating her natural beauty. She opted for a minimal makeup look, letting her eye-catching dress speak for itself. She smiled for the camera as she was accompanied by a canine friend.

Kelly looked gorgeous in gingham

Kelly took to social media to share the spring snap with fans and followers. She captioned the wholesome post: "Easter Gingham @fandfclothing," with a chick emoji.

The brunette beauty looked radiant as she soaked up the spring sun

Fans adored Kelly's fairytale ensemble and were quick to express their admiration for the radio host's fashion choice. "Gorgeous! Such a pretty dress," commented one follower with a green hart and sunshine emoji. Another added: "Divine picture," while a third penned: "Very beautiful Kelly!!!" A fourth agreed, saying: "Looking amazing as always x."

If you couldn't agree more and would love to get your hands on a dress like Kelly's, then we have just the item for you.

Smock Green Gingham Dress, £99, Never Fully Dressed

Sadly, Kelly's actual dress is no longer available to buy online, but this alternative is just as mesmerising. This textured smock maxi dress in green gingham boasts a classic square neck and puff sleeve shape like Kelly's.

Complete your springtime look with some pristine sneakers for an off-duty ensemble or dress the number up with some black heeled boots to take you from day to night.

