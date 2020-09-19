Kelly Brook shares rare video of lookalike mum on day out The star's mum is gorgeous!

Kelly Brook took her parents for lunch in the capital on Saturday, and we can't get over how beautiful her beloved mum is!

Sharing a series of videos of their day out, at one point, Kelly could be seen strolling down a London street with her parents walking behind her.

"Taking the old biddies out for lunch. Keep up!" Kelly joked as she called back to her mum and dad.

In the next clip, the model's mum Sandra could be seen sitting opposite Kelly in a restaurant, and she looked absolutely beautiful in a stylish cream dress.

The Heart Radio host recorded Sandra discussing the use of social media filters, and it's safe to say she's not a fan!

Kelly and her mum look so alike!

"All you do is put filters on your pictures and you end up looking nothing like what you really look like," she told her famous daughter with a big grin on her face.

Kelly's partner Jeremy Parisi also accompanied the family on their day out, and looked handsome in a red T-shirt as he strolled next to his girlfriend.

The happy couple often share photos or videos of their exciting adventures, and earlier this month enjoyed a beautiful trip to Norfolk – and we're still not over the stunning scenery!

Kelly and her partner enjoyed breakfast on a boat in Norfolk earlier this month!

They spent a Sunday cruising around on a wooden boat with their adorable Cavapoo puppy Teddy.

The romantic boat trip is not the first staycation Kelly and Jeremy have enjoyed over the summer.

The pair also spent time at the luxury, members-only, Babington House in Somerset before moving on to Devon, with their trip including a scenic hike down East Portlemouth & Gara Rock Trail in Salcombe.

