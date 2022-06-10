Queen Latifa fans band round her after she opens up about 'obesity' diagnosis Queen and Jada go way back

Queen Latifa opened up about falling into the "obesity" category according to her personal trainer in a candid conversation on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk.

MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith reveals big news regarding Red Table Talk

The star revealed she is "on a mission right now to change the stigma associated with obesity," after getting "p****d off" when celebrity trainer Janette Jenkins told her "you fall into this category of obesity."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Queen Latifa opens up about 'obesity' diagnosis

Janette explained Queen was "30% over where she should be" after doing a BMI test.

SEE: Jada Pinkett Smith discusses difficult topic in latest episode of Red Table Talk

READ: Jada Pinkett Smith teases emotional and eye-opening Red Table Talk

The 52-year-old jested: "I'm just thick" to hosts, Jada, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

Queen looked incredible on the show

But did add: "I didn't see myself that way, but that's the problem… because that word brings a connotation with it, and the connotation is the problem."

The group also discussed how outdated the BMI testing is, as well as the racial prejudices behind them. Jada explained: "Weight prejudice is the last remaining socially acceptable bias."

During the conversation Queen Latfia discussed her "It's bigger than me campaign" which hopes to eradicate the shame attached to weight and educate people to help "change the conversation."

Jada and Queen have a long history of friendship

She said: "I didn’t connect with this 'obese' word as applied to me. I just thought I needed to stop eating something and get in the gym."

"But it did wake me up in terms of it being not just a physical thing: This can be a genetic thing, a hormonal thing. Once you’re aware of that, then you can maybe do something about it."

Since the episode, fans of the show have inundated Jada about Queen's appearance on the show and Will Smith's wife took to social media to share a number of the heartwarming comments.

One fan penned: "Wow I learned so much. I don't think people realize the stigma and bias against overweight people. We all have to do better.



Queen has a live show as part of her campaign

"Thank God for Queen Latifa being an amazing and beautiful example for women of all sizes. She's always been one of my favorite musicians because of her realness. Thank you for blessing us."

A second wrote: "Oh wow! What an important conversation. Thank you, thank you, thank you. It's time we appreciate and accept our bodies as they are."

A third added: "Wonderful show! It's helped me understand my daughter's struggle with her body frame and sympathize with her. You ladies are awesome!"

A fourth replied: "THIS WAS SO BEAUTIFUL AND VERY HEALING! THANK YOU JADA AND QUEEN."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.