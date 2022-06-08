Gavin Rossdale pens heartfelt message as he bids farewell to touring The star gave it his all

As Gavin Rossdale faces a tough farewell, fans have rushed to commend him over the major milestone he's achieved.

The star just checked off yet another successful tour of his list, and took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute and message of gratitude to all of his supporters.

Gavin had been touring for several weeks throughout Europe, sharing glimpses of his true rock star lifestyle along the way with many epic mid-performance photos where it's clear he truly gives it his all during concerts.

Following the final show, he shared a picture of himself rocking out as his long hair flew away from his face and he gripped a microphone in his hand.

In the caption, he wrote: "It's been wild to be back in Europe. Driving from Warsaw to Berlin. Feeling Bowie."

Giving a sweet shout-out to fans, he concluded with: "We love us some good people to play to. You're everywhere and it's so good to see you again."

A clip from Gavin's last show

His followers were quick to take to the comments to thank him back, writing: "So glad you're back out there doing what you love and seeing how much we LOVE you. Patiently waiting for my turn in August. Until then, enjoy every single second. LOVE YOU," and: "Thank you for getting out there and playing your heart out for us," as well as: "This pic is amazing. So happy you guys are out there playing again!! Europe is lucky to have you!"

In a previous post, the singer also paid tribute to his band crew who make touring possible, sharing a picture alongside them and writing: "This is what it is all about - so inspired by this band. So inspired by my band. Music rules."

The epic conclusion to Gavin's performance

The Bush lead singer also shared the hilarious outcome of his intense performances, proving he really gives it all. He shared an unexpected video of himself appearing shirtless, squeezing between his hands none other than the shirt he was wearing during his last performance, wringing out all of his sweat.

He captioned it with: "You get out what you put in. This is gross but factual — it's mainly sake so we ok. Thank you Warsaw."

