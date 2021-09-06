Nick Knowles's romance with new girlfriend, 31, revealed The couple were first linked last month

Nick Knowles has been pictured with his new girlfriend for the first time. The DIY SOS star is believed to be dating mother-of-two Katie Dadzie after meeting through their children's playgroup.

In photos obtained by the Sun, Nick, 58, and Katie, 31, can be seen walking side-by-side in Fulham, west London. The couple were headed for a quiet lunch date at the Hurlingham Club, with Nick dressed down in black jeans and a matching shirt, along with a military-style jacket.

Katie, meanwhile, opted for jeans, a checked shirt worn over a T-shirt and a stylish green coat. She wore her hair in loose curls around her shoulders and accessorised with statement drop earrings.

Nick is thought to be dating Katie Dadzie

It is Nick's first known romance since his split from Emily Hallinan, 27, in February 2020. He revealed the news on Valentine's Day, sharing: "And if you're single like me don't worry, we don't have to join in everything every year. I missed national prune day too. Because it's not the end of the world to be single for a while."

The star with ex-girlfriend Emily Hallinan

In an interview with the Sun in May last year, Nick said: "There are times in your life when you are with someone, and there are times when you're not. And being single can actually be a very positive thing.”

He continued: "Having a three-month, enforced sit-down has actually been one of the best things that's happened to me in my life. I feel in a better place now than I have done for probably 20 years, just spending some time getting to know yourself before re-entering the fray."

Nick shares son Eddie with ex-wife Jessica

Nick tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight. He has been married twice before, tying the knot with first wife Gillian in the 1990s.

He started dating second wife Jessica Knowles in 2009, and they were married in an intimate ceremony in Rome in September 2012. Together, they share one child, son Eddie, who was born in August 2014. Nick and Jessica announced they were separating in January 2016.

