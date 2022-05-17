Ava Phillippe poses on the beach in sun-soaked photo after revealing new tattoos Reese Witherspoon's daughter looks just like her famous mom!

Ava Phillippe is becoming a star in her own right and her latest social media photos caused quite the reaction among her followers.

MORE: Ava Phillippe dazzles in pink dress for rare red carpet appearance

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a gorgeous picture of herself posing on the beach, and another unveiling her arty tattoos across her arms.

The tattoos featured intricate drawings of birds. Reese was one of the first to comment on her daughter's photos, writing: "That's my Cali girl," while another follower wrote: "Beach beauty." A third added: "Such a stunner."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Reese Witherspoon's children make surprise appearance in her video

Reese welcomed 22-year-old Ava during her marriage to Ryan Phillippe, and the pair are also parents to son Deacon who recently turned 18.

MORE: Ava Phillippe stuns in sun-soaked poolside snapshot

MORE: Reese Witherspoon makes major announcement: 'Dreams really do come true'

Reese has a son, Tennessee, who she shares with her husband, Jim Toth. Ava bares a striking resemblance to her famous mom, who she is incredibly close to.

She recently paid tribute to Reese, praising the actress for being "brilliant, joyful, fiery" and "thoughtful" on her 46th birthday.

Ava Phillippe showcased her stylish tattoos

Sharing a picture of her mom holding onto a bouquet of flowers, Ava left fans emotional with the sweet tribute in which she shared how "lucky" she felt to call Reese mom.

READ: Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe share sweet message exchange

MORE: Reese Witherspoon gets the best reaction from Drew Barrymore on her youngest son's birthday

"With every year, her bright light shines even brighter, and I find even more reasons to love her and a greater appreciation for all that she does," she captioned the post.

Reese, meanwhile, loves nothing more than being a mum, and previously told Glamour magazine that her children are always on her mind.

Reese and Ava are so close

"I don't think there's been an hour of my life since Ava was born that I don't think of my kids," she said. "I call it my CNN ticker tape: Is Ava OK? Yes. Is Deacon OK? Yes. Is Tennessee OK? Yes. Back to Ava."

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares glimpse inside show-stopping garden

MORE: Reese Witherspoon shares very rare photo with brother for special reason

The actress previously opened up about the difference in raising her children at different stages of her life during an interview with Entertainment Daily.

The Legally Blonde star is a doting mom to three children

She said: "When [you're a young mother], you're like, 'Oh, they're going to be fine!' As you get older, it's, 'Am I taking them to the ballet?' When you get past survival, I think that's what's so interesting… about motherhood.

MORE: Reese Witherspoon gets emotional as she shares rare childhood photo

MORE: Reese Witherspoon thrills fans with an unexpected dreamy look

"It's about what you think you're creating for your children, when it's really just an artifice."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.