Miranda Lambert teases special family news with unearthed photographs The Mama's Broken Heart singer has something big coming up

Miranda Lambert left her fans feeling excited and very curious as she teased something big coming up that would involve her family.

The singer shared rare photographs of herself with her mother Beverly June and grandmother Wanda Louise, who passed away in 2019.

Along with a picture of them together, she included many throwbacks of theirs, including a baby photo of hers on her mother's lap.

"3 names. 3 generations. Something special comin June 14! #letsmakesomememories #laughter #love #memories," she captioned her post.

Fans quickly took to guessing what Miranda's post implied, with some surmising that she would be releasing new music featuring her family members in some capacity.

A few even guessed that this was a pregnancy announcement, with one saying: "Hopefully it will be the announcement of the 4th generation," and another also questioned: "You're gonna be having a little girl?"

Miranda revealed that something exciting involving three generations of her family was underway

Another excitedly reacted with: "OMG I can't wait to see what you've got up your sleeve, you always pull out the best wildcards ever!"

Many others simply took to complimenting the three ladies, as one wrote: "You know exactly what you will look like as you get older...and it's nothing but gorgeous!!" and another also commented: "Can't wait to see what this is about!"

Miranda's cryptic announcement comes after she revealed she has been named the ACM Triple Crown winner by The Academy of Country Music and will be celebrated during the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium in August.

Miranda will receive the prestigious award following her first win for ACM Entertainer of the Year at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.

The singer was awarded the ACM Triple Crown

Sharing the news on Instagram, she excitedly wrote: "Country music is my life and y'all make it great. It's an honor to be awarded the @acmawards Triple Crown Award for winning New Female Artist of the Year, Female Artist of the Year and Entertainer of the Year. #ACMhonors."

