Miranda Lambert showcases enormous tattoo in sun-drenched photo

Miranda Lambert's body art stole the show in a stunning photo she shared on Instagram recently - and fans were blown away.

The country music superstar looked glowing in a shot captured in a desert setting. In the image, Miranda was looking out into the distance and wearing a cowboy hat, strappy top and displaying a huge tattoo on her arm.

She captioned it: "Times like these make me feel strange…Tomorrow morning." Her fans said the shot was "gorgeous," and "beautiful," and many mentioned the inking.

Miranda got the Queen of Hearts tattoo on her right forearm in 2018.

She told People: "It represents a lot of things in my life. I was going from one phase of life to a new one and starting to take care of me and not worry about what was around me."

Miranda added: "It's about making sure I know that I'm the queen of my own heart. I love it."

Miranda drew attention to her tattoo

Fans adore it too and there were a whole host of praise for her latest photo.

There were also plenty of congratulatory messages over her ACM Awards win earlier this year too. She walked away with the Entertainer of the Year award and collected it virtually as she was working in the UK.

But she told Dolly Parton, who was presenting the show: "I cannot believe I am not there to celebrate, it is the first time I have missed this in 17 years and so my heart is broken.

Miranda has been married to her husband Brendan since 2019

"I have been waiting for this a long time and I never thought it would happen," she added.

"Thank you to the country music family for embracing me and supporting me, and also, this one goes out to the singer-songwriter girls out there putting their blood sweat and tears into their guitar strings."

