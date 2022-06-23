Michael Strahan is nothing if not a doting dad to his four children, Tanita, Michael Jr., and twins Isabella and Sophia, all of whom have now grown.

However, that doesn't mean he isn't faced with parenting struggles every now and then, and highlighted a particularly hilarious one with his latest snapshot from life with family.

VIDEO: Michael Strahan's daughter makes runway debut

The Good Morning America host shared pictures of himself out with his twin daughters, both 17, and they only had one thing on their minds.

"The look on your face when your kids want to go shoe shopping and all you want to do is anything other than that!!" he captioned his photos.

While his daughters looked quite happy to be posing with their dad, Michael definitely looked annoyed, wanting to be anywhere else.

His followers laughed along with him, and one of his friends even said: "But you caved. And don't tell me you didn't get a pair or two," with a fan commenting: "Their smile says it all… they are about to go HAM on your credit card!!!"

Michael was not into shoe shopping with his daughters

Another wrote: "That they want to go shoe shopping with you and not just take 'the card' speaks volumes Michael! Girl Dads rock," with a third adding: "Special moments you will remember once the girls have flown the nest. Good times."

There's no greater joy for the ABC morning news host than being a dad, however, and he emphasized it over the Father's Day weekend with an emotional post paying tribute to his kids.

Alongside photographs with his family, including his mother, he penned: "No greater honor than being a father."

He also added an image with his late father, and emotionally added: "Happy #Fathersday to my dad, who looks down over us every day, and thank you to my kids for giving me the most significant title, dad!

The GMA star paid homage to his kids and late dad on Father's Day

"To all the fathers out there, kick back, relax, and enjoy! We get one day, LOL."

