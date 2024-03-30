Kelly Ripa showcases blossoming baby bump in fresh-faced photo taken over a decade ago

Kelly Ripa is a doting mom to three grown-up children, and was feeling all the emotions over the weekend as she took a trip down memory lane.

The Live with Kelly and Mark star took to Instagram to share a gorgeous photo of herself when pregnant with daughter Lola, now 22, while posing with husband Mark Consuelos.

In the caption, she wrote: "Easter circa 2001. @instasuelos. (Lola wasn’t quite hatched yet, hence the ONLY reason for these slacks) #FBF."

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Awhhh.. love the baby bump ! You both look sooo young and beautiful," while another wrote: "How cute you look, Kelly you both are so young, but a beautiful couple having a baby." A third added: "This is amazing to see this 2001 photograph and knowing this is Lola, who had not been born yet. Such a sweet memory."

Kelly and Mark are also parents to sons Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 21. The family are incredibly close and will no doubt be reuniting over the Easter weekend.

Lola lives with her parents but is also spending a lot of time in London, where her boyfriend lives. She met him after studying in the UK for a semester in 2023.

The couple's oldest son Michael lives closeby to their family home in the Upper East Side, in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and daughter Lola - who she was pregnant with in her throwback photo

Kelly and Mark have lived in their Manhattan townhouse for over a decade and feel very much at home there.

The expansive property boasts an extravagant foyer that resembles a hotel and a lift to take the family up to their rooftop, where they enjoy hosting their friends and family in the summer months.

© Randy Shropshire Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are doting parents to three grown-up children

The 7,796-square-foot home additionally has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos with oldest two children Lola and Michael

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Lola is an aspiring musician and has released two singles in the past few years. Her mom and dad are incredibly supportive, and she previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with all three of their children

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

