Celine Dion looks radiant as she celebrates very happy news The singer has three sons with her late husband

Celine Dion shared some joyous news with fans on Instagram stories and her appearance in the celebratory post was nothing short of stunning.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker announced a major musical milestone with a heartfelt social media post.

She wrote: "I don't pay too much attention to numbers but when Spotify let us know that I've reached 5 million (!!!!) followers, it definitely put a smile on my face. Thank you so much for making my music a part of your life! Celine."

WATCH: Celine Dion surprises fans with exciting announcement

The snapshot which accompanied the message was of Celine sporting a sleek blonde bob, black vest and the most amazing pink skirt which she had pulled up and ruffled in front of her.

Her skin was glowing and despite the absence of a smile, she looked radiant.

Celine is thrilled to finally be headed back to performing for her legions of fans. She will soon kickstart a new Resorts World Las Vegas residency and it's already so popular she's has to add more dates.

Celine said the news put a smile on her face

The star recently announced it on Instagram and her fans were falling over themselves with excitement for her show.

Celine wrote: "Due to incredible pre-sale demand, 11 more dates from January 19 to February 5, 2022, have just been added to Celine’s new residency at The Theatre @resortsworldlv Pre-sales are on now! Public on-sale starts May 24 at 10am PT."

Celine is excited for her Las Vegas residency

Her social media followers called her, "the queen," and said she has, "the most beautiful voice on the planet".

Others were convinced she should have been given the entire year as they knew her dates would sell out in a flash.

It's welcomed news for Celine who recently had to reschedule her Courage World Tour dates in Europe for the second time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

