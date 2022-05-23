Celine Dion celebrates 'incredible' career anniversary concerning her much-loved album The Because You Loved Me singer is rejoicing

Celine Dion is currently in celebration mode as she marks the milestone 15th anniversary of her important record D'elles.

Her team shared a copy of the album's cover art, a black and white photo of the singer, along with a message celebrating the record.

"This week marks the 15th anniversary of Celine’s D'elles album," it read. "Released in May 2007, this incredible concept album celebrates Womanhood.

"The lyrics of all thirteen songs were written by influential authors from France and Quebec: Françoise Dorin, Christine Orban, Nina Bouraoui, Marie Laberge, Lise Payette, Denise Bombardier, Nathalie Nechtschein, Jovette Alice Bernier, Janette Bertrand and George Sand."

The French record was recognized as one of her most ambitious and became one of her biggest critical successes, along with being a commercial hit as well, reaching number one in several French-speaking territories like France and Canada.

Her fans quickly took to sharing their thoughts on the record as well, most simply using heart emojis for the same.

Celine marked 15 years of her album D'elles

One wrote: "Awesome album," while another said: "One of the best." A third added: "Thank you for the great album and music," while one also commented: "I love this album. I have many memories."

The anniversary gives the My Heart Will Go On singer a reason to rejoice not long after the death of her former publicist Francine Chaloult, who passed away at the age of 82 on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram with a heartbreaking message, the Canadian singer shared a picture showing her sitting next to Francine with her arm around her. Behind them, Celine's late husband René Angélil could be seen holding his wife's hand.

"It is now up to all of us to orchestrate your Farewell Symphony," she wrote. "Now glued-tight against Georges-Hébert, your great love found again, enjoy the show without false notes that we offer you, with a heavy heart and a blurred look."

The news came days after a heartbreaking loss for the singer

She continued: "I know you will continue to take care of us mom. You have taught and given me a lot; I loved you, I love you and will always love you... Celine xx…"

As she finished her tribute, she sadly asked: "P.S. Can I ask you one last little favour? Kiss Rene for me..."

