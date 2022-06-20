Ginger Zee calls out ABC as she takes a stance against unattainable beauty standards The star expressed disappointment

Fans of Ginger Zee know just how much of a devout advocate the star is when it comes to her beliefs, such as climate change, sustainable fashion, and beauty standards in media.

That's why, when a planned broadcast on GMA challenged her ideologies, she wasn't afraid to stick up for what she stands for and call out her own job.

The beloved meteorologist took to Instagram Monday to express confusion and disappointment as she prepared for her upcoming broadcast, revealing that she wasn't happy with the script she'd been assigned that the teleprompter was showing.

Ginger shared an unexpected backstage glimpse, which featured a snapshot of the teleprompter during a section of the broadcast where the hosts were meant to announce to viewers what was coming up next.

One of the lines read: "...And – the TikTok make-up hacks that can take ten years off your face."

The anti-aging theme in the line and suggested beauty tip didn't sit right with the news anchor, who firmly challenged the proposed script, saying: "I thought we were supposed to embrace our age?"

Ginger takes a stance against unrealistic beauty standards

She didn't hold back from revealing her discontent over it, admitting: "I'm so confused for so many reasons…"

The mom-of-two made her stance on beauty standards and the concept behind "anti-aging" techniques as clear as possible, giving a shout-out to her own make-up artist by saying: "[Andrea Fairweather Bailey] and I always talk about enhancing what you have, not erasing it."

Ginger has proved for how long she has been committed to sustainability by recycling many outfits

Ginger always inspires both her fans and her co-stars with her commitment to make the world a better place, and recently challenged fans to not shop for anything that wasn't from second hand or consignment stores for 90 days.

Fans were quick to both commend her and take on the challenge, writing: "I love this, good for you for holding on to clothing," and: "I love your thinking!!! I am all about this!!!" as well as: "That's awesome. Love to see celebrities reuse clothing!"

