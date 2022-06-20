Carrie Underwood pays sweet tribute to husband Mike Fisher with quirky family photo

Carrie Underwood marked Father's Day with a sweet tribute to her husband, Mike Fisher, sharing a photo from a fun family day.

The shot featured a rare glimpse at her sons, Jacob, three, and Isaiah, seven, although their privacy was maintained through the magic of costumes.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood supported by son after armadillo invades Nashville home

The picture was from their Halloween night out, with Isaiah dressed as a scary clown, Jacob as what looked like a flaming power ranger, and Mike as a cowboy.

The adorable family snapshot captured the love that the hockey player had for his two young sons, and Carrie couldn't have agreed more.

"Happy Father's Day to all the dads out there! Our boys are lucky to have you," she captioned her post, immediately getting inundated with heart emojis and more wishes for Mike.

"So nice to see the mom and dad part of your life. Precious kiddos," one fan wrote and another commented: "God Bless you and your sweet family," with a few distracted by how genuinely scary Isaiah's costume looked with his mask on.

Carrie shared a sweet Father's Day post for Mike

The family live on a beautiful farm in Nashville, and are often traveling the road together during Carrie's many performances.

The couple have been married since 2010, and first met after being introduced by a mutual friend, Carrie's bassist Mark Childers.

They were living in different countries at the time, with Mike in Canada and Carrie in the United States. "I mean, can I make dating any more difficult?" the award-winning singer previously recalled on VH1's Behind the Music.

"Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country. Awesome."

The couple are doting parents to sons Jacob and Isaiah

During their first date, the country star asked for Mark to be present to ensure that it wasn't awkward, and so they all met backstage at one of her concerts. Luckily for Carrie, there was chemistry straight away, and Mike felt exactly the same.

