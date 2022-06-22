Carrie Underwood celebrates 'birth' of latest record with fans The country star is still feeling grateful

Carrie Underwood is currently in the honeymoon stage when it comes to her latest record, Denim and Rhinestones, and couldn't be more proud of it.

The country star took to social media to show her appreciation for the release and her adoring fan base who've already made it such a hit.

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood announces epic 43-date tour

She shared a compilation clip from various performances and appearances supporting the album, interspersed with snippets of promotional tours and moments with her fans.

"What a great week celebrating the birth of Denim & Rhinestones!" she captioned her post, and her followers flocked to let her know that they were just as enthusiastic about it.

"Love love the album," one wrote, with another saying: "There's no so-so songs on the whole album. Any one song could be a hit," and a third agreed by adding: "Such an AMAZING album couldn't love it more!!!"

Carrie celebrated the past week of promoting her latest album

The album was released on 10 June and on the latest Billboard 200 album chart, it debuted at number 10, becoming her tenth top ten record, spanning all of her major releases, as well as becoming a top three country hit.

The Denim and Rhinestones LP is her first since March 2021, since her last Grammy-winning gospel record My Savior and her previous Christmas album, My Gift before it.

She is also set to embark on a 43-date US arena tour this fall in support of the album. The new tour will kick off in October before concluding in March of 2023.

Speaking on the Audacy radio show, the singer talked about how her Las Vegas residency helped her build confidence for her upcoming tour, saying: "I feel like being in Vegas and having that show is such a confidence booster as a performer… I feel like some switch flipped and now being on stage is just even more fun than ever.

The singer will kick off a tour in support of the record

"I feel like there's a lot of things I can take from what we did in Vegas, but overall it's just wanting to get out there and just feeling like that's more my happy place than it's ever been before."

