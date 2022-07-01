Helen Skelton celebrates exciting news - fans share their delight The star will be back on our screens next week

Helen Skelton has confirmed that she will be back on our screens as soon as next week – and we couldn't be more excited!

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the mother-of-three shared a picture of TV Times magazine, which features an exclusive interview with her and her Summer on the Farm LIVE co-star Martin Hughes-Games on the cover.

"Monday… we are back," she wrote next to the cover alongside a red heart emoji.

The show will air from Cannon Hall Farm next week, from Monday to Friday at 8pm on Channel 5.

Helen and Martin, who is standing in for the usual co-host Jules Hudson, will be joined by farm family favourites JB Gill and Dr Amir Khan, as well as the Yorkshire Vets, and hosts on the farm, Barnsley boys Rob and Dave Nicholson.

Speaking to What To Watch, Martin praised Helen, calling her "extraordinary" and revealing it's "an honour" to work with her.

"Helen's extraordinary and it's an honour working with her. She imbues the show with energy and is supportive. I'm nervous and excited," he told the publication.

"I haven't done live telly for a long time. But I'm looking forward to it. I love the show because it's so eclectic. And good farmers are amazing guardians of the countryside and should be celebrated."

Helen is returning to live television next week on Channel 5

It will be a special week in particular for Helen, as she will be travelling to where she was born, Cumbria, for a special walk in honour of fellwalker Alfred Wainwright.

"Summer on the Farm is a celebration, and hopefully it gives people some 'feel good'. There'll be classic rural activities — we've got knife-making, birdwatching, kayaking, sheep-shearing, hay-baling and beekeeping," she said of the show.

Fans revealed their excitement at the show's return on Twitter, with one writing: "Can't wait to see you all. Good luck Martin, big shoes to fill with Jules, be lovely to see you all and lovely Helen and the boys and animals soooo excited."

A second added: "Very excited for the return of this great programme," whilst a third remarked: "TV has missed Martin, this is going to be awesome!"