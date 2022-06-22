Call The Midwife star Helen George gives health update following 40th birthday celebrations We've all been there!

Call The Midwife star Helen George took to Instagram on Monday to fill her fans in on how she's feeling post-40th birthday celebrations.

Alongside a carousel of ultra-glam photos, Helen wrote: "A weekend of celebrations, spoiled, grateful, and feeling loved. Unlike my liver." Helen wasn't the only party-goer feeling the after-effects of her birthday, though.

A friend of the star commented: "What an amazing weekend it was, was worth the sore head."

The majority of replies to Helen's candid post glossed over her ailment and instead wished the star a very happy birthday.

Sadly, Helen has had issues with her liver before. During her pregnancy with her daughter Lark, the actress suffered with ICP (intrahepatic cholestasis of pregnancy).

Helen George was suffering after her 40th birthday party

ICP, which affects one in 140 pregnant women in the UK, is a serious liver disorder which is caused by a build-up of acid within the body. The condition means there is a higher risk of stillbirth and a potentially dangerous birth and a symptom is feeling extremely itchy.

Speaking of the condition, Helen said: "In 2017 when I gave birth to our daughter Wren, I was diagnosed with this condition.

Helen George had ICP during pregnancy

Detailing her itchy symptoms - something she described as "infuriating" - the actress added: "I tried everything, creams, baths, all of it and nothing would work. I would scratch all day and all night, normally on my hands, shoulders, feet but that quickly increased to just bloody everywhere. I was put onto medication (Urso) at around 30 wks.

"The medication did little for the itch and urge to scratch myself raw. I have to say this pregnancy was so uncomfortable and painful. I thought the second would be easier but it really wasn't.

Here's hoping Helen's self-inflicted liver woes from the weekend are much less uncomfortable!

