Blake Lively says 'dreams really do come true' as she shares loving photo of husband Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively celebrated her handsome husband, Ryan Reynolds, on Monday when she took to Instagram with a sweet message and photo.

The Gossip Girl alum posted a snapshot of the Deadpool actor carrying a skateboard through a park and captioned it: "@avrillavigne, dreams really do come true," before adding more lyrics from the hit song.

The photo comes as the pair privately celebrate the first birthday of their youngest daughter who they are yet to reveal the name of.

She was born in February 2023 and they've kept the tiny tot out of the spotlight, like their other three children.

James, nine, Inez, seven, Betty, four, and their one-year-old keep the famous couple on their toes.

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds was celebrated by his wife Blake Lively who shared a cute photo of her husband

Ryan has no problem with being the only man in the household - in fact he loves it.

Rather than yearning for a boy, Ryan embraces being a 'girl dad' and his comments about his family are adorable.

"I love being a girl dad," he told Access Hollywood. "I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine. I come from all boys, I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it."

© Dia Dipasupil Blake and Ryan share four children

In fact, he loves it so much, he's said: "I'd have it no other way."

He also said that he sees his female-strong family as "superheroes" adding: "No joke, they’re the most capable people I know. If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they're the first people that I would lean on."

Both Ryan and Blake are hands on parents and the mom-of-four reached a major motherhood milestone recently when she left her brood for the first time.

© Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Ryan calls his family his 'superheroes'

Blake documented the moment on social media after joining her best friend, Taylor Swift, at the Super Bowl.

"Last week I left my kids for the first time ever," she wrote on Instagram alongside a series of photos and revealed she'd even gone out partying.

"I went clubbing," she quipped before adding: "Now I know what my episode of the Twilight Zone would look like."

© Instagram Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively stand on the beach wrapped in each others arms

They've been married since 2012 and Blake said that when they began dating they made a rule for the sake of their relationship.

"When Ryan and I got together, we made a rule not to work at the same time,” she said during an interview on Amber Tamblyn’s Substack show, Further Ado. "So that we could always prioritize our personal life."

