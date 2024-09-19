Tori Spelling supported by 5 children in heartwarming photo as she speaks out on 'hardest' DWTS experience

Tori Spelling is keeping her head up, and her kids by her side, following her Dancing with the Stars debut.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum made her debut on the dance floor during the show's 33rd season premiere on Tuesday, September 17, alongside partner Pasha Pashkov, and in competition with fellow stars such as Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, Bachelor Nation alums Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Julia Roberts' brother Eric Roberts, Danny Amendola, Brooks Nader and Anna Delvey.

However, her debut didn't go by without some trolls leaving behind their unsolicited opinion, though she is nonetheless carrying on, and maintaining why the experience is so meaningful to her.

Tori took to Instagram some days after the premiere, and shared a heartwarming photo featuring her five children with ex-husband Dean McDermott, Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, seven, who were all in attendance supporting their mom.

"Here's my WHY… my 5 babies coming to see me perform LIVE on DWTS!" Tori first wrote in her caption, before sharing: "Showing my kids that at any point or age you can push past your fears and believe in yourself!"

She continued: "This so far has been the hardest, yet one of the most rewarding experiences of my life."

© Instagram Tori's five kids were at the premiere

Recalling how she danced to her "personal anthem," Pink's "TRUSTFALL" with the "amazing" Pasha, she noted: "I've never had any dance experience, training, or lessons."

Tori further explained: "I do not workout (except hustling and taking care of 5 kiddos), and I have a huge fear of performing in front of an audience," though still declared: "But, I'm doing it!"

© Getty The actress heading into rehearsal

"I'm putting my heart and soul into this journey. I'm finding ME! The ballroom is my therapy," she reflected.

© Disney

Tori ultimately maintained: "Having the time of my life. So proud of that young version of myself who was shy, fearful, insecure, and didn't feel worthy. Finding your worth is POWERFUL!"

© Getty

"Thank you @dancingwiththestars for this opportunity to do this for myself, my kids, and everyone out there who has ever felt this way about themselves. I dance for @dancingwiththestars season 33 for all of us."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and continue to commend and cheer her on, with one endearingly writing: "Shannen [Doherty] would have been so proud you took this giant leap. She's with you on this journey," referring to her former co-star and good friend, who passed away earlier this year, as others followed suit with: "YES TORI!!!! And you SHINED out there!!!" and: "So proud of you Tori!!!!!"