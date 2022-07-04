Carrie Underwood marks Fourth of July in London in bittersweet post The award-winning singer is just so busy!

Carrie Underwood is a doting mom to two young sons and loves nothing more than spending time with her family when she isn't on the road.

However, on Monday, the award-winning singer marked a bittersweet occasion away from her loved ones.

On Fourth of July, Carrie was in London, where she has been for the past few days promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones, and even performing with Guns N' Roses in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The singer had a lovely time exploring the sites in the UK capital, but no doubt missed her family as the United States marked Independence Day.

The former American Idol star shared a photo of her location - the popular Cheese Bar in London - along with a heartfelt post dedicated to America.

Alongside a picture of the United States flag, she wrote: "Happy #4thofJuly everyone! Have fun out there and be safe with all the fireworks and festivities…and don’t forget to tell America that you love her!"

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to the United States while away in London

The message was accompanied by the hashtag 'love' and a series of United States flags.

The country star has taken part in several interviews while in the UK and on Wednesday she went on ITV daytime show Lorraine, where she opened up about her family life away from the spotlight with host Lorraine Kelly.

The Grammy-winning artist made a surprising revelation to the TV presenter too, admitting that while her life is incredibly glamorous at work, when it comes to being at home - she's just like any other working mom.

Carrie Underwood is a doting mom

"When I'm home, I'm mom - making lunches," she shared. The singer also opened up about her time in Las Vegas, where she has had her residency, Reflection, over the last six months.

During this time, Carrie's children, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three, came to visit their mom towards the end of its run, in order to keep their lives as stable as possible for the rest of the time.

Carrie is married to Mike Fisher

"They usually will come out towards the end of my run there. One of them is at school so we try to keep their lives as normal as possible. But they enjoy coming out," she said.

Carrie has a busy year ahead, and in October she will be embarking on a 43-date North American tour.

