Penny Lancaster has sparked quite the reaction amongst her fans with her latest Instagram post.

The 51-year-old Loose Women star shared a sweet family snapshot showing her with husband Rod Stewart and her niece.

WATCH: Loose Women's Penny Lancaster reveals 'frightening' condition

But it was Penny's appearance that really got her followers talking.

Penny can be seen in the snapshot wearing a flirty thigh-skimming dress featuring a plunging neckline and bold animal print design. She accessorised with open-toe heels and a black handbag.

Penny stunned in the photo alongside her niece and husband Rod

Joining her for the photo, taken outside The River Café in New York, is her niece who looks stunning in a pink wrap dress that cinches at the waist and has a daring thigh-high split.

Sir Rod, meanwhile, is dressed in blue chinos, and open white shirt, checked blazer and slip-on loafers. He also has a black bag swung over his shoulder.

Sir Rod and Penny have been married since 2007

Penny looks spectacular in the snapshot and was quickly inundated with compliments from her fans. "WOW! Those legs go on forever," one wrote, while a second added: "Top pins, Pen!"

A third wrote: "Lovely pic Penny you look amazing, as the song says, 'Legs right up to your neck! Always show them. And Rod as cool and smart as ever. Only he could wear shoes like he does. He wears it so well! Never change Rod , we love you as you are xxx."

The couple recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary

Not all Penny's followers agreed with her fashion choice, however. "It's a great photo but Penny it's time to stop wearing such short dresses!" one wrote. "You got great legs but save them for beachwear, drop the hems, stop showing thighs."

It comes after Penny spoke about her approach to food – and how it has changed since lockdown.

She previously shared before and after photos of herself in a bra and jeans, telling fans that the first picture was her motivation to lose weight after she gained more than a stone through the menopause and comfort eating.

Penny documented her weight loss on Instagram

"During the lockdown, I found myself entering my menopause and the side effects were exaggerated by the anxiety and fear of the virus and the unknown," she explained. "I turned to food and drink as comfort and gained over a stone."

Penny continued: "As a wake up call I shamed myself [into] taking a photo. It worked and with a new diet and exercise, I lost 17lbs and 4 inches off my waist in 8 weeks!!"

