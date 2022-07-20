Elton John makes fans tearful after sharing big news – 'I'm so excited' The singer is headed to Australia and New Zealand in 2023

Elton John has delighted fans in New Zealand and Australia after revealing that he will finally head their way in January 2023.

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday, the singer posted a video in which he made the exciting announcement.

"Hello Australia, Kia Ora, New Zealand! I'm so excited to share my very last Farewell Yellow Brick Road shows with you in January 2023," he said in his video.

"I cannot believe it'll be THREE WHOLE YEARS since our last visit, a huge thank you to Auckland for keeping their tickets to the rescheduled shows for so long."

Elton has revealed he is 'excited' to return to Australia and New Zealand

He continued: "I promised back in 2020 that when we returned we'd take the opportunity to play a few encore shows. I know the last tickets sold fast and I want to be able to say farewell to you all!

"And Newcastle! I'm finally coming your way for my first Newcastle show EVER! Join me for a night of memories, singalongs and a fond farewell…"

Captioning the post, he remarked: "Big news Australia + New Zealand! In 2020 I promised that when I came back to finish my interrupted farewell, I'd perform some encore shows. I love your part of the world dearly and cannot wait to share these concerts with you! Full info at oznz.eltonjohn.com."

The star's tour with finally wrap in July 2023

Fans were quick to react, with one writing: "This is literally the sweetest," followed by a crying emoji.

A second added: "OMG YES!!!!!!!," whilst a third remarked: "Can't wait to see you in Christchurch next year Elton."

Elton's tour Down Under will begin in Newcastle, New South Wales, on 10 January and end on 28 January in Auckland, New Zealand.